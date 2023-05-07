Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers poses for a portrait in front of the Treasury building in Canberra, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The federal government will hand down the 2023-24 Budget on Tuesday May the 9th. The Treasurer says cost of living pressures for the most vulnerable Australians will be addressed, along with pay rises for aged care workers, and cheaper childcare. But with rising inflation, and stalled negotiations on social housing and rent relief, Jim Chalmers has a difficult job ahead. A feature by Hannah Kwon for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
Share