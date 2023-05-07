What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS PORTRAIT

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers poses for a portrait in front of the Treasury building in Canberra, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The federal government will hand down the 2023-24 Budget on Tuesday May the 9th. The Treasurer says cost of living pressures for the most vulnerable Australians will be addressed, along with pay rises for aged care workers, and cheaper childcare. But with rising inflation, and stalled negotiations on social housing and rent relief, Jim Chalmers has a difficult job ahead. A feature by Hannah Kwon for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

20frmani10.jpg

Interview with Karaikudi R. Mani

TACA image.jpg

TACA’s 11th “Sydney Chithirai Festival”

Sr Ranjani.jpg

How to deal with teenagers?

Street view during King Charles III Coronation; inset Thirunavukarasu Vignarajah

Coronation of King Charles III: Have you heard of Kingchup, or Uber Coach?