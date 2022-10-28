SBS Tamil

What should you do when you see or hear a flood warning?

Residents in Echuca are bracing for flood damage as the Murray River peaks. Credit: Facebook / Ann-Marie Middleton

Published 28 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Conditions can change rapidly during a flood, so it’s vital you know what to do to stay safe. Mr Renga Rajan(Secretary-Rotary Club of Granville) explains about flood emergency procedures which will help minimise property damage and keep your family out of harm’s way.

