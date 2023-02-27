Why Australia not making electric vehicles?

Australia exports lithium which is the essential element in most of the world's new electric vehicles (EVs). So, why not Australia make EVs of its own? R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the reasons behind Australia’s reluctance to enter the EV market. Produced by RaySel.

 

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


