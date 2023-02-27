Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Why Australia not making electric vehicles?
Australia exports lithium which is the essential element in most of the world's new electric vehicles (EVs). So, why not Australia make EVs of its own? R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the reasons behind Australia’s reluctance to enter the EV market. Produced by RaySel.
