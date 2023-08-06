Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Why Opposition parties oppose the Housing bill?
Bavithra Varathalingham
The government has reintroduced its centrepiece 10-billion-dollar housing bill to the Lower House after it was blocked by the Senate. If the bill is blocked again, it would provide the government with a double dissolution trigger to send voters back to the polls early. Bavithra Varathalingham who specialised in public policy explains the political developments. Produced by RaySel.
