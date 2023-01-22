Why is Australia embracing its neighbours now?

ANTHONY ALBANESE PNG VISIT

A supplied image obtained on Friday, January 13, 2023, shows Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wearing a traditional headdress during a welcome ceremony in Wewak, Papua New Guinea. Mr Albanese is the first Australian leader to visit the country since 2018. (AAP Image/Supplied by the Prime Minister's Office); Right: Sithambaram Rengarajan Credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE/PR IMAGE

Australia's foreign policy on the Pacific region seems to have taken a turn recently. Chidambaram Rengarajan, a defence industry specialist explains the reasons for the recent changes through “Namma Australia” (Our Australia) program.

Produced by Kulasegaram Sanchayan.




