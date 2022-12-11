SBS Tamil

Why is nudity linked to sex and sexuality?

SBS Tamil

SPENCER TUNICK NUDE BEACH INSTALLATION SYDNEY

Thousands of people lay nude, as part of an installation by contemporary artist Spencer Tunick, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, November 26, 2022. Thousands of people have bared all for photographer Spencer Tunick at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The shoot aims to remind people to get checked for skin cancer. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan, Lecturer in Sexual Health (Sexology) at the University of Sydney, explains the difference and relationship between and sex and nudity. Produced by RaySel. Sexual Health series – Part 12.

Published 11 December 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Udhaynidhi Stalin with his Parents

Focus: Tamil Nadu

hadow Minister for Climate Change Ted O’Brien (left) NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (right)

A split has emerged between the federal and NSW coalition over Labor's plan to cap gas & coal prices

Mixed reactions to power plans Source: Moment RF / Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Opposition says National Cabinet energy plan is a recipe for disaster

Food

Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again