Why joining a community sport could be the best thing you ever did

Published 14 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Available in other languages

Regular physical activity is essential for good physical and mental health and wellbeing. In Australia there are opportunities to take part in a sports activity at every level. Community sport is informal and inclusive. And the benefits for newly arrived migrants can be surprising. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Melissa Compagioni.

