Why Rational Thinking Matters in Australia?

The Periyar-Ambedkar think tank, based in Australia, dedicates the month of September to promoting the "Month of Reason," during which they actively conduct awareness campaigns. Balaji, a resident of Sydney, and Sumathi Vijayakumar, who resides in Canberra, engage in a discussion with RaySel regarding their initiative.

