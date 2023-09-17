Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Why Rational Thinking Matters in Australia?
Sumathi & Balaji
The Periyar-Ambedkar think tank, based in Australia, dedicates the month of September to promoting the "Month of Reason," during which they actively conduct awareness campaigns. Balaji, a resident of Sydney, and Sumathi Vijayakumar, who resides in Canberra, engage in a discussion with RaySel regarding their initiative.
