Why some businesses are giving staff the choice to work on Australia Day this year

As January 26th approaches, a growing number of employees are being offered the choice to work on the Australia Day public holiday. These workers will be allowed to take another day off of their choosing at a later date, as the debate around the day continues. That story by Francesca De Nuccio for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

