Why some businesses are giving staff the choice to work on Australia Day this year
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: The Gadhungal Murring cultural dancers perform a smoking ceremony on Australia Day 2022 on Moona Moons Creek, Huskisson at Jervis Bay on January 26, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Credit: Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
As January 26th approaches, a growing number of employees are being offered the choice to work on the Australia Day public holiday. These workers will be allowed to take another day off of their choosing at a later date, as the debate around the day continues. That story by Francesca De Nuccio for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
