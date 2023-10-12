How might NASA utilise an asteroid transported to Earth?

Asteroid, artwork

Artwork of an asteroid and planet earth. Credit: JUAN GARTNER/Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

NASA, the esteemed American space agency, has intricately transported a fragment of an asteroid, more commonly referred to as a meteorite, to Earth. When unravelling the intricacies of this enthralling celestial occurrence for RaySel, R. Sathyanathan, a seasoned professional in the media industry, seamlessly integrates his extensive expertise to illuminate the details of this cosmic event.

