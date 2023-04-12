Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Why would a collapse of Antarctic deep ocean circulation be a global threat?
Some chinstrap penguins hanging out on a large iceberg. Source: Moment RF / Laura Hedien/Getty Images
Humans depend on the life produced in the planet's oceans. But new scientific modelling shows the oceans' capacity to sustain those necessary marine resources faces a new threat – and very soon. A new Australian study has found the deep ocean circulation that forms around Antarctica could be headed for collapse over the next three decades, bringing with it significant implications for the oceans, marine ecosystems and the climate for centuries to come. R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the story. Produced by RaySel.
