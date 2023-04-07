Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Will the Australian Dollar Strengthen Against the Sri Lankan Rupee?
Credit: Source:Getty Images .Inset: Prof Amirthalingam
The recent fall of the Australian dollar against the Sri Lankan rupee is not only a matter of concern for businesses and investors but also for the large number of people who rely on remittances to support their families in Sri Lanka. Senior Professor Dr Kopalapillai Amirthalingam- University of Colombo-Department of Economics, explains the reasons behind this currency fluctuation.
