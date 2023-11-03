Listen to SBS Tamil at 12 noon on channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays & 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on , search for ‘
Women Asylum Seekers Walking from Sydney to Canberra: An Update on their Journey
Credit: Facebook: Refugee Women Walk For Fair Go
Fifteen women are walking more than 300 kilometres from Sydney to Canberra to push for permanent protection visas for all asylum seekers living in limbo in Australia.These women, originating from Sri Lanka and Iran, began their walk on October 31 and are scheduled to complete their journey on November 14. Mrs Ranjini, Mrs Niruba and Mrs Vijitha share an update with Renuka Thuraisingham.
