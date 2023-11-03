Women Asylum Seekers Walking from Sydney to Canberra: An Update on their Journey

398776612_122113824086086837_1159644214047609793_n.jpg

Credit: Facebook: Refugee Women Walk For Fair Go

Fifteen women are walking more than 300 kilometres from Sydney to Canberra to push for permanent protection visas for all asylum seekers living in limbo in Australia.These women, originating from Sri Lanka and Iran, began their walk on October 31 and are scheduled to complete their journey on November 14. Mrs Ranjini, Mrs Niruba and Mrs Vijitha share an update with Renuka Thuraisingham.

