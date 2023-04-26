World Book and Copyright Day 2023

World Book and Copyright Day is a celebration to promote the enjoyment of books and reading. Each year, on 23 April, celebrations take place all over the world to recognize the scope of books - a link between the past and the future, a bridge between generations and across cultures. Renuka presents a feature on World Book and Copyright Day.

