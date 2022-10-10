World Mental Health Day: Tune in to senses, communities, and stigma

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Dr.Raiz Ismail
Today (10 October) is World Mental Health Day. A day to reflect on our mental health and wellbeing, and to raise awareness of mental illnesses. Dr.Raiz Ismail, a consultant psychiatrist, explains common mental illness in simple language. Produced by RaySel.
Published 10 October 2022 at 11:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Share