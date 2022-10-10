SBS Tamil

World Mental Health Day: Tune in to senses, communities, and stigma

Dr.Raiz Ismail

Published 10 October 2022 at 11:02pm
By Raysel
Today (10 October) is World Mental Health Day. A day to reflect on our mental health and wellbeing, and to raise awareness of mental illnesses. Dr.Raiz Ismail, a consultant psychiatrist, explains common mental illness in simple language. Produced by RaySel.

