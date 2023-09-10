Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Creating Hope Through Action
World Suicide Prevention Day Credit: AAP. Inset: Gowriharan Thanabalasingham
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an annual event held on the 10th of September, organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Gowriharan Thanabalasingham, a mental health coach and counsellor, sheds light on the stigma surrounding suicide and offers valuable tips for raising awareness about this important issue. Produced by Renuka Thuraisingham
