Would inflation fall stop rate hike?
Appu Govindarajan
The latest monthly consumer price indicator shows inflation fell sharply to 5.6 per cent over the 12 months to May, down from 6.8 per cent in April. Will it help stop rate hike next week? Appu Govindarajan, a columnist on economics, a certified public accountant and associated chartered accountant, analyses the correlation between inflation and rate hike. Produced by RaySel.
