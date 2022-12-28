SBS Tamil

Year in Review: Tamil Naadu + India 2022

SBS Tamil

Tamil 2022 Yearender - India

epa10305112 Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts jailed for the 1991 assassination of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrives for a press briefing a day after she was set free following a ruling by the Supreme Court, in Chennai, India, 13 November 2022, (issued 14 November 2022). The Supreme Court of India on 11 November granted the premature release of the six convicts who were serving life terms for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. EPA/STR Source: EPA / STR/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Raj reviews major events and stories in Tamil Naadu, India that made headlines in 2022.

Published 28 December 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page . 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Departed

Famous personalities who left us this year

Bushfire

A large bushfire in Tasmania's west has destroyed a hotel and several other buildings

image (10).jpg

Authorities warn Australians to make sensible water safety decisions after multiple holiday drowning deaths

Tamil 2022 Yearender - World

Year in Review: World 2022