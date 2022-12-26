Year in Review: World 2022

In this image made from video provided by CHUVASHIYA BEZ TSENZURY telegram channel on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, Flame and smoke rise after a gas explosion, near the village of Yambakhtino, some 50km (31miles) south of Cheboksary, Chuvashia region, Russia. An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn't affect export supplies, officials said. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair works. (CHUVASHIYA BEZ TSENZURY telegram channel via AP) Credit: AP