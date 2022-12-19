SBS Tamil

Your guide to Australia’s GST Refund Scheme

Published 19 December 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
Available in other languages

International travellers, including Australians, might be able to claim a GST (Goods and Services Tax) and WET (Wine Equalisation Tax) refund for some goods bought in Australia that you then take out of the country with you on a plane or ship. Mr Sathyanathan explains about Tourist Refund Scheme. Produced by Renuka.

