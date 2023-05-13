‘One-off help is not enough,’ say Australians as they continue support for Türkiye and Syria quakes

Key Points Fundraising for Türkiye and Syria quakes continues by community bodies, schools, and sporting clubs across Australia.

Australians of migrant backgrounds are particularly keen to help the victims and survivors of the earthquakes.

Two earthquakes in February in Türkiye left over 58,000 dead, injured thousands more and displaced over 3.3 million.

In a Melbourne secondary school, 17-year-old Iggy Gorman-Andrews has auctioned a dinner voucher for two for a tidy $550.





No, this isn’t a dinner with a celebrity but a donation for the recent earthquakes that shook parts of Türkiye and Syria.





Three months after the calamity when the pace of international relief has slowed down, Australia continues its help by hosting fundraisers across its length and breadth.





The Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief Fundraiser hosted by Melbourne’s Princess Hill Secondary College (PHSC) held over the weekend generated over $10,000 in a single night.





The registered death toll in both countries has crossed 68,000.





The survivors have either left the region or are trying to survive in tents and containers.



Over 300 people attended the fundraising dinner at a Melbourne school in May and raised more than $10,000. Rolanda Lenffer, the 17-year-old student council president at PHSC says she was devastated when she first heard about the earthquake.



I don’t know anyone who lives in Türkiye, but as a person, imagining something like that happened to my own family, was very upsetting. Rolanda Lenffer, student, Princess Hill Secondary College

“When there’s a big natural disaster or conflict in the world and it goes on the news, and a lot of the time, you’re like, ‘I really want to do something to help this, but I’m not sure how.’ Then this was kind of a way for us.





“We felt like we were making a difference,” she told SBS Turkish.





Fifteen-year-old Rose O’Keeffe is one of the organisers of the event.





She mentions that people who hail from Türkiye and Syria live in the vicinity of her school.





“I think a lot of people think these things are so far away from them, but it affects people directly within our community, especially Princess Hill,” she said.



We have lots of Turkish and Syrian families that live here. We really wanted to show our support and solidarity to them. Rose O’Keeffe, student

At the event, Alex Mathieson, director of International Programs at the Australian Red Cross said that fundraising events three months after the earthquake are very important as they show that Australians will continue to help.





“I’ve been blown away by the whole effort and it clearly just brought the community together. At the end of the auctions, everyone really got into it and wanted to support the work and the support the people affected by the earthquake,” Mr Mathiesons said.





Jessi Singh, a chef, and restaurateur, is renowned for his casual Indian diners in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and New York. He is also the parent of a student at PHSC.





Chef Singh catered to 300 guests at the fundraising dinner at the school’s gym and chose the menu to match the characteristic of the event.



(From left) Iggy Gorman-Anderws, Ella Sinclair, Chef Jessi Singh and Amar Singh. “We chose to serve chana masala and dal. The ingredients for those dishes, such as chickpeas and lentils, come from that part of the world – India, Turkey, Iraq… [that] was another reason to dedicate a dish for a good cause,” he told SBS Turkish.





Preparing and delivering a free meal for 300 people for this fundraising dinner is just one of Chef Singh’s volunteer efforts for the earthquake.





In fact, the day after the earthquake, he started a donation campaign and participated in other volunteer activities.





“I knew by the next morning how bad it was going to be," Chef Singh said.



I have been volunteering all my life whenever this kind of thing happens. So many people get affected, you better raise money ASAP. Money needs to be sent right away. Chef Jessi Singh

Tabetha and her group Zahara was among the performers at the fundraising dinner in Perth. Holding Hands for Türkiye is another fundraising event that was held in Perth recently to support the survivors of the earthquakes.





Food and artists from various cultures entertained the guests.





Women of World Stage or, WOWS Inc, a non-profit organisation, had organised this event on 29 April.





According to Wow’s Inc. president Filiz Shah, Australians acknowledge the need to continue helping Türkiye and Syria even now.



Australians know one-off help is not enough. Filiz Shah, president, Wow’s Inc.

“Looking at the damage and how long it’ll take to get back to normal, requires more help and more work rather than moving on and forgetting,” she said.





Misha from Afghanistan performed the ‘Earthquake Dance’ at the charity night.





Originally from Italy, Tabetha participated in the event with a whirling dervish performance and the Turkish group Ezgi performed local songs.





The Voice of World ensemble sang songs from various countries and languages. More than 10 diverse background groups were on stage.



Astit Olszowy, Richard Olszowy, Filiz Shah, Ozgur Ozturk, Zaneta Mascarenhas, Franco Smargiassi, Ben Tampubalon and Aisha Nancy Novacovich amongst others supported the fundraiser in Perth. Ms Shah says the Western Australian community is "happily involved with volunteering” for this cause.



Especially, people of migrant backgrounds were very keen [to help] and sympathetic to the situation that the Turkish people are in. Ms Shah

"They play an active role in contributing to the event as volunteers, performers, sponsors and also simply buying the tickets as the audience,” she said.





Turkish Volunteers, a group based in Dubai, organised a multi-nation run-and-walk event across the world, including Australia.





A ‘Follow the Sun’ event was organised in line with the Help the Child Amputees of Türkiye Earthquake programme to support children who have lost limbs due to the earthquake.





The event was organised in 20 cities from 12 countries. Volunteers ran across different time zones, following the sun.





The event started in Sydney and finished in Vancouver.



Volunteers ran to support children who lost their limbs to the earthquake at Centennial Park in Sydney. Merzuka Bahtigur was among those who kickstarted the run at Centennial Park in Sydney on 6 May.





“After the earthquake, many children lost their limbs.





“With this event, we wanted to draw attention to their situation and show that we have not forgotten them.





“We want to ensure that donations continue through events like these,” Ms Bahtigur told SBS Turkish.



President of WOWS Inc Filiz Shah and her multicultural music group Voices of World Ensemble. While members of the public continue their fundraising campaigns, Australian scientists weighed in on the secondary crises after the dual earthquakes which they call "the greatest threat to life".



(L-R) Dr Vasileios Chatzaras, Dr Aaron Opydyke, Dr Sinan Ozaydin, Prof Meghan Miller and Dr Derya Guner at a discussion hosted by the University of Sydney on the aftermath of the dual earthquakes. “As communities start to recover, many remain in a precarious state. Secondary crises continue to present significant dangers to those who have been displaced,” Dr Aaron Opydyke, a disaster recovery expert from the University of Sydney, told SBS Turkish.





Mr. Opydyke emphasizes that the cost of the damage, according to the latest estimates by the United Nations, exceeds US$100 billion, and he reminds that the real challenge begins now.



Continued aid and support remain vital to preventing additional loss of life and restoring the dignity of those who have lost so much. Dr Aaron Opydyke, University of Sydney

Dr Opydyke was one of the speakers at a conference where Australian scientists discussed the effects of a natural disaster with profound human impact and ways to prevent its recurrence in the future.





Geologists and engineers from the University of Sydney, University of Queensland and Australian National University held an event to discuss the aftermath of the Türkiye-Syria earthquakes on May 10 in Sydney, where the city’s Turkish and Syrian communities live in big numbers.



File photo of a woman amidst the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town in Türkiye on 7 February after two earthquakes hit the country. Source: AP / Khalil Hamra/AP/AAP Image Dr Sinan Ozaydın, a geologist from the University of Sydney, described the natural calamity as "one of the worst possible scenarios”.



That relief effort from abroad is important for the people whose lives were damaged by the earthquake in the region to rebuild them. Dr Sinan Ozaydın, University of Sydney

“According to initial reports, extensive ground liquefaction in the region was also one of the most devastating factors,” Dr Ozaydın told SBS Turkish.





