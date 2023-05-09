Turkish Presidential Elections: Voting in Australia stirs politics in Turkey

Key Points The Turkish Ambassador to Australia Ufuk Gezer says he doesn’t know why ballot envelopes didn’t arrive in Australia.

The Turkish election in Australia has made headline news in Turkey twice in a week.

President Erdoğan faces the biggest challenge in his 21 year rule.

Nine days of voting in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary election concluded in Australia last weekend with around 20,000 of the 53,000 eligible Turkish - Australians casting their votes in Turkish Consulates in Sydney and Melbourne and the Turkish Embassy in Canberra.





Tensions are rising in Türkiye’s presidential elections this weekend and 3.5 million Turkish voters who have right to vote overseas are also feeling it. In Sydney, there was a noticeable Australian Federal Police presence around Turkish Consulate in Woollahra during voting from April 29 to May 7. Although there were no incidents in Australia, there was in Amsterdam.





The Netherlands capital witnessed a big fight between supporters of President Erdoğan and the opposition. Helicopters hovered over the polling centre and ambulances rushed to what the Amsterdam Police Chief told local TV was “a major incident.”





A Turkish election official in Sydney who wished to stay anonymous told SBS Turkish he is relieved that election took place in Sydney without any ugly incident.



Voters at the Turkish Consulate in Sydney. But it wasn’t smooth either.





The Turkish Election Commission (YSK) in Türkiye appointed a number of Turkish government paid imams to be election officials in Australia. This is a departure from the usual practice of appointing diplomats since overseas voting started in 2014. The imams were sent to Australia by the Turkish Government as public servants.





“They (the imams) are likely to be supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party, (AKP). We had to watch them closely,” said an opposition party election observer in Melbourne.





Polling in Sydney made s headlines in Türkiye when a ballot paper was found that allegedly was already stamped as a vote for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s AKP, before it was issued to a voter. Following official complaints, the Turkish Election Commission has announced it will open an enquiry about the incident.





Couriers arrived in Australia from Istanbul with ballot papers on April 26, but did not bring the required tens of thousands of ballot envelopes, SBS Turkish revealed this week.



Couriers at the airport on April 26. Source: Supplied



Turkish Officials in Australia notified the electoral commission and advised they have unused envelopes from the 2018 elections. Commission instructed officials to use them. Turkish Ambassador Ufuk Gezer told SBS he doesn’t know whether the envelopes were ‘forgotten’. “It may be a miscalculation but it’s not a big deal, because we had enough leftover envelopes from previous elections,” he said.



Turkish Ambassador Ufuk Gezer with Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau during his recent visit to Melbourne. Source: Supplied



The story made headlines again in Turkey with news outlets labelling the missing envelopes a ‘scandal’ and ‘clumsy work’ by the Electoral Commission.



Screenshot of major Turkish news websites after story broke by SBS Turkish Source: SBS According to party members who worked as officials in the Australian polling places, Melbourne didn’t receive any of the 28,000 envelopes needed and Sydney received only 2,000 out of 22,000. Ambassador Gezer did not confirm these figures. The Electoral Commission is yet to make a statement.







SBS Turkish spoke to İlkay, as she left the polling place at the Turkish Consulate in Melbourne. She said that although she lives in Australia, she has relatives and other loved ones in Turkey. “I care about Türkiye, I love going there. I am happy to have a say in this election” she said.





Bilal, an international student and first time voter in Australia, told SBS Turkish he hoped people’s wishes will be fulfilled in this election.





President Erdoğan and the AKP are facing the biggest challenge ever in their 21 year rule from rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the social democrat Republican People’s Party (CHP) and presidential candidate of a six-party coalition.





There have been a number of shootings, attacks on opposition election and party offices and rallies across Türkiye during the election campaign and incidents are becoming more frequent as election day looms.





Turkish opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (left) and President Tayyip Erdoğan Source: Supplied The biggest challenge Erdoğan faces is Türkiye's deepening economic crisis. The Australian dollar has increased 217% against the Turkish Lira since 2019. The price of potatoes and onions, basic ingredients in Turkish kitchens, has skyrocketed. “Don’t sacrifice your president for an onion,” Erdoğan told his supporters at an election rally last weekend, pointing to the benefits he says will flow from his successes securing local manufacturing of war drones, motor vehicles, and an aircraft carrier, and rich petrol and gas reserve discoveries across Turkey.





Erdoğan has also forged alliances with smaller parties and groups - mostly Islamist and hard core nationalist.





Opposition presidential candidate Kılıçdaroğlu also has an alliance with five right wing and liberal partries, and has also managed to win support from the Kurdish backed Green Left Party (YSP). The YSP (formerly known as the HDP) was the third biggest party in the 2018 elections and Kılıçdaroğlu is promising ‘change’ and a peaceful solution to the Kurdish "problem". YSP support has triggered Erdoğan’s camp to accuse Kılıçdaroğlu of being a ‘supporter of PKK terrorists,’ an outlawed organisation fighting for an independent Kurdish state in Türkiye.





The accusation didn’t work in the 2018 elections so it is unclear if it will in 2023.





The Turkish presidential and parliamentary election results will start coming through on the morning of Monday, May 15 (AEST).







