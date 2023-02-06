ABD, şüphelenilen Çin casus balonunu düşürdü

Şüpheli bir Çin casus balonu, ABD kıyı şeridi yakınında okyanus üzerinde düşürüldü. Yetkililer şimdi Güney Carolina kıyılarında ABD sularındaki enkazı kurtarmak için harekete geçiyor.

ÖNE ÇIKANLAR
  • ABD Düşürülen Çin Balonunun enkazını aramaya başladı
  • ABD Başkanı Joe Biden konuya ilişkin yaptığı açıklamada casus balonunun" düşürülmesi için talimat verdiğini ancak kimseye zarar vermemek için uygun zamanı beklediklerini söyledi
  • Çin şimdi balonun düşürülmesinden kesinlikle memnun olmadığını söyleyerek bu son gelişmeyi kınadı.
