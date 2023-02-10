Avustralya kurtarma ekibi yola çıktı, NSW Hükümeti de 1 milyon dolar bağış yaptı

Öne çıkanlar
- NSW ve Victoria bağışlarını UNICEF aracılığıyla gönderecek.
- Bu akşam Melbourne'da önemli binalar beyaz renkte ışıklandırılacak.
- Dün akşam da Sydney Opera House dış yüzeyine siyah kurdele yansıtıldı
Tonight the sails of the Sydney Opera House are lit with a black ribbon as a symbol of solidarity and mourning for all those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.— Dominic Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet)
NSW is also contributing $1 million to the UNICEF’s Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief effort.
A beautiful tribute last night on the Sydney Opera House in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria who have lost over 20,000 lives. 🇹🇷🇸🇾— Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP)