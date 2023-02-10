Avustralya kurtarma ekibi yola çıktı, NSW Hükümeti de 1 milyon dolar bağış yaptı

Disaster Assistance Response Team for Türkiye

Loading of cargo at Richmond AFB for Australia's humanitarian response to the 2023 earthquake in Türkiye. Source: Supplied / Nathan Fulton - DFAT Media

Deprem alanında arama kurtarma çalışmaları yapacak 72 kişilik Avustralya kurtarma ekibi uçakla ayrıldı. Federal Hükümet ve Victoria'dan sonra NSW Hükümeti de, deprem kurbanlarına 1 milyon dolar yardım yapma kararı aldı.

Öne çıkanlar
  • NSW ve Victoria bağışlarını UNICEF aracılığıyla gönderecek.
  • Bu akşam Melbourne'da önemli binalar beyaz renkte ışıklandırılacak.
  • Dün akşam da Sydney Opera House dış yüzeyine siyah kurdele yansıtıldı


