SBS Türkçe

Aya seyahat 101

SBS Türkçe

US-SPACE-MOON-ARTEMIS-NASA-AEROSPACE

Photographers set up remote cameras as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 13, 2022. - NASA said on November 11 it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled November 16, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2022 at 3:53pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Ismail Kayhan
Source: SBS

NASA, aya tekrar insan göndermenin ilk adımını attı.

Published 17 November 2022 at 3:53pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Ismail Kayhan
Source: SBS
Öne çıkanlar
  • Astronaut Alexander Gerst, aldıkları eğitimin, ay yüzeyinde yapılacak bilimsel deneyleri gerçekleştirmeye yönelik jeolojik eğitimi olduğunu söyledi.
  • 2025 yılında aya gönderilecek olan Artemil 3'de astronotlar da olacak ve aya yerleşmenin ilk adımını atacaklar.
  • NASA bu misyonda kadın astronot olmasını da istiyor.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW FLOODS

Daha önce görülmedi: NSW sellerinde 70'inci gün

Sunrise - Turkish.jpg

SBS Türkçe Haberler 17 Kasım

sbs turkish.jpg

SBS Türkçe Canlı – 16 Kasım 2022

Anatolian Alevi Festival

29’uncu Alevi Festivali Coburg Lake Reserve'de