Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to sign a condolence book for the passing of Her Majesty The Queen at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II has died peacefully at Balmoral Palace in Scotland after more than seven decades on the throne. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE