Dünyanın en büyük teleskobu Avustralya kırsalında inşa ediliyor

A supplied image obtained on Monday, December 5, 2022, shows an artist's impression of the Square Kilometre Array at Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara on Wajarri Country in Western Australia. Construction of the world's largest radio astronomy observatory, the SKA Observatory (SKAO), begins on Monday with ceremonies at sites in Australia and South Africa.