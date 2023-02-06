Faiz sancısı: Merkez Bankası faizleri yarın yine artıracak

Sydney, AUSTRALIA: (FILES) Photo taken 26 October 2004, shows an office worker holding his head as he walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney. The RBA increased interest rates for the first time in 14 months, 03 May, hiking the key rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent. The move by the RBA came after the headline annual inflation rate reached 3.0 percent in the first quarter, the top end of the bank's target range, but took many economists by suprise. AFP PHOTO/Greg WOOD (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images

Uzmanlar, bu yıl boyunca fazilerde düşme beklemiyor.

Öne çıkanlar
  • Merkez bankası'nın yarın resmi faiz oranını 24 veya 40 puan artırması bekleniyor.
  • faiz 40 puan artarsa 779 bin dolarlık kredinin aylık geri ödemesi 150 dolar artacak.
  • Commonwealth Bankası, yarın 40 puanlık artış ilan edilme ihtimalini dörtte bir görüyor.
