İzolasyon parası alanlara sınırlama getiriliyor

Australia Queens Funeral

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet, left, look at a location of a proposed public square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Albanese announced a square in honor of the late queen and that he will be taking to London the leaders of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu with him along with 10 ordinary people from each country to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Published 15 September 2022 at 3:43pm, updated 4 hours ago at 6:51pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Ismail Kayhan
Federal Hükümet hastalık izni olmadığı için zorundu izolasyonda kalanlara para ödemeye devam edecek. Ancak yapılan sahtekarlıklar nedeniyle yararlanma konusunda getiriliyor.

Öne çıkanlar
  • Federal Hükümet, eyalet ve bölge hükümetleri COVID-19'a yakalananlara zorunlu izolasyon uygulamasını kaldırana kadar pandemi izni ödemelerinin sürmesini kararlaştırdı.
  • Başbakan Albanese, sistemi istismar edenlere yönelik yeni tedbirler alınacağını söyledi.
  • Kayıtlara göre yılın ilk altı ayında bu ödeneğe başvuran her beş kişiden üçü, bu ödenek için birden fazla başvuru yapmış.
