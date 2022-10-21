SBS Türkçe Haberler 21 Ekim

SBS Türkçe

Published 21 October 2022 at 3:03pm, updated 21 October 2022 at 3:09pm
Presented by Seda Ercan
SBS Türkçe’den Avustralya, Türkiye ve dünya haberleri.

Highlights
  • İngiltere Başbakanı istifa etti.
  • Murray Nehrinde sular yükselmeye devam ediyor.
  • Binali Yıldırım Azerbeycan'da trafik kazası geçirdi.
SBS Türkçe Canlı 21 Ekim

Murray Nehri vicdana geldi

Spor haberleri 21 Ekim

Yavuz Oğhan ile Türkiye gündemi 21 Ekim