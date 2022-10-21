SBS Türkçe Haberler 21 Ekim

SBS TürkçeOther ways to listen SBS Türkçe Haberler 21 EkimPlay13:45SBS TürkçeOther ways to listen SBS Turkish Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.59MB)Published 21 October 2022 at 3:03pm, updated 21 October 2022 at 3:09pmPresented by Seda ErcanSource: SBS SBS Türkçe’den Avustralya, Türkiye ve dünya haberleri.Published 21 October 2022 at 3:03pm, updated 21 October 2022 at 3:09pmPresented by Seda ErcanSource: SBSHighlightsİngiltere Başbakanı istifa etti.Murray Nehrinde sular yükselmeye devam ediyor.Binali Yıldırım Azerbeycan'da trafik kazası geçirdi.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Türkçe Canlı 21 EkimMurray Nehri vicdana geldiSpor haberleri 21 EkimYavuz Oğhan ile Türkiye gündemi 21 Ekim