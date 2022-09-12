SBS Türkçe

Spor Haberleri 12 Eylül

Published 12 September 2022
Hafta sonunda oynanan Türkiye Süper Ligi sonuçları

Öne çıkanlar
  • beşiktaş ve Trabzonspor rakipleriyle b ugün karşılaşıyor.
  • Fenerbahçe bu hafta maç yapmaıyor.
Spor Haberleri 12 Eylül
