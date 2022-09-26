Uzay çöpleri arttıkça endişelenmeli miyiz?

SBS Türkçe

Avustralyalı Çiftçiler Elon Musk'ın Space X Craft'ından Enkaz Keşfetti

**VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFO@COVERMG.COM TO RECEIVE** Two Australian farmers discovered debris from a Space X craft on their land. Officials at the Australian Space Agency confirmed the debris found in the Snowy Mountains in southern New South Wales belongs to a craft built by Elon Musk’s firm. Technical experts from the agency visited the location after being alerted by Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist from the Australian National University. Tucker first realised the timing and location of the debris falling coincided with a SpaceX craft’s re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at 7am on 9 July - 20 months after its launch in November 2020. The scientist believes the debris came from the unpressurised trunk of the SpaceX capsule, which is dumped when returning to Earth. Tucker also states that a third piece had been found farther west, near the town of Jindabyne. Where: New South Wales, Australia When: 01 Aug 2022 Credit: Brad Tucker/Cover Images **EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER.** Credit: Brad Tucker/Cover Images/Cover Images

Published 26 September 2022 at 3:24pm
By Steve Trask
Presented by Nilgün Kılıç
İnsanlar 60 yıldan fazla bir süredir uzayı kullanıyor - bugün uydular interneti, nasıl iletişim kurduğumuzu ve hatta GPS'i kontrol ediyor. Ancak, artık kullanılmayan uydular ve eski ekipman parçaları Dünya üzerindeki gökyüzünü tıkadığı için, nesneleri yörüngeye fırlatma telaşı hızla bir sorun haline geliyor. Western Sydney Üniversitesi'nden bir araştırma ekibi, insan gözünün çalışma biçiminden ilham alan teknolojiyi kullanarak, uzay çöpü sorununu çözmeye yardımcı oluyor.

  • James Webb teleskopundan yaklaşmakta olan Artemis ay görevine kadar, uzay yolculuğu ve keşif olanaklarına yenilenmiş bir küresel ilgi var.
  • Ancak Batı Sidney Üniversitesinden Doçent Doktor Greg Cohen, yörüngeye yeni nesneler fırlatmak için yarışmadan önce, gökyüzünü temizlememiz gerektiği konusunda uyarıyor.
  • Doçent Cohen ve ekibi, dünyayı çevreleyen binlerce uzay çöpüne daha yakından bakmak için sofistike yeni bir kamera tasarladı.
