Uzay çöpleri arttıkça endişelenmeli miyiz?

Two Australian farmers discovered debris from a Space X craft on their land. Officials at the Australian Space Agency confirmed the debris found in the Snowy Mountains in southern New South Wales belongs to a craft built by Elon Musk's firm. Technical experts from the agency visited the location after being alerted by Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist from the Australian National University. Tucker first realised the timing and location of the debris falling coincided with a SpaceX craft's re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere at 7am on 9 July - 20 months after its launch in November 2020. The scientist believes the debris came from the unpressurised trunk of the SpaceX capsule, which is dumped when returning to Earth. Tucker also states that a third piece had been found farther west, near the town of Jindabyne. Where: New South Wales, Australia When: 01 Aug 2022