Diana says she learned to laugh off racism as the daughter of refugees who arrived by boat

Key Points Diana Nguyen is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees who arrived by sea in the 1970s.

She says she has encountered racism in her career as a comedian.

She gives back to society through charity work and as an MC.

Second-generation Vietnamese Australian, Diana Nguyen, is forging a career in the arts as a comedian, Master of Ceremonies (MC), and innovative creative entrepreneur based in Melbourne.





She was recognised as one of the 'Top 40 Under 40 Asian Australians 2021' by Asialink at the University of Melbourne, Johnson Partners, and the Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership at the Australian National University,





Ms Nguyen has spent the past 18 years developing her career as a comedian.





Diana Nguyen is forging a career in comedy. Credit: Diana Nguyen She said Vietnamese Australians and artists from diverse backgrounds had to possess multiple skills to gain recognition and visibility.



Sadly, racism has also been a persistent challenge faced by many Vietnamese Australians, according to Ms Nguyen.





She said racism could take the form of casual slights right through to overt comments.





However, she said these experiences had served to shape her into a resilient individual, determined to break down barriers and pave the way for other Asian Australians in the arts.





Ms Nguyen said she was proud of the new collective emerging. "We support, we collaborate and grow together. The audiences are growing, coming to see shows," she said.



Maintaining connections to Vietnamese culture

Ms Nguyen said she maintained her connection to Vietnamese culture by being an MC for Vietnamese weddings and celebrating Lunar New Year.





"For Lunar New Year, I eat everything from the stalls and I go to temple to pray. It is a tradition for me," she said.





According to Ms Nguyen, Vietnamese Australians are a "resilient, hustling, and proud people".





"We will not ask for help, we just do. We stay in our lane, work in the factories, sew clothes or open small businesses to make differences to family life. We are also giving people," she said.



In recent years, the Vietnamese community in Australia has experienced significant growth, solidifying its position as one of the country's largest migrant communities.





According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 Census, as of June 2021, there were 268,170 Vietnamese-born individuals residing in Australia. This represents a substantial increase of 29.2 per cent from the recorded number of 207,620 in June 2011.





The Vietnamese-born population now ranks as the sixth-largest migrant community in Australia. They contribute to approximately 3.6 per cent of the country's overseas-born population and make up one per cent of Australia's total population.



Ms Nguyen (right) works as a MC at Lunar New Year festivities in Australia. Credit: SBS Vietnamese In response to addressing and dispelling these misconceptions, Ms Nguyen emphasises the importance of fostering knowledge and understanding among our neighbours to eradicate ignorance.





Reflecting on her experiences in My Tho, her mother's hometown, Ms Nguyen said it was a tight-knit community where nobody felt isolated.



I remember being in My Tho where my mum is from, and how everyone knows everyone's business. Everyone knows each other, sharing eggs and plants. We need that culture to continue here in Australia and not isolate ourselves. Diana Nguyen

Ms Nguyen's family history is deeply intertwined with the Vietnamese migrant experience in Australia.





They arrived by sea in the mid-1970s as so-called "boat people" in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, enduring a challenging and perilous journey to seek refuge and build futures for themselves.



Refugees aboard a boat off the coast of Vietnam. Photo credit: Vinh Hoang Credit: Quốc Vinh According to Ms Nguyen, her parents' sacrifices resonate strongly with her.





Despite Vietnamese being her second language, Ms Nguyen said she passionately embraced her cultural heritage and showcased her connection to the Vietnamese community through her role as an MC at Vietnamese weddings.





This role held immense significance for her as it symbolised the celebration of culture in the context of a new life in Australia, she said.





"I am moved by the heartfelt speeches of parents and the expressions of gratitude from the newlyweds who acknowledge their parents' sacrifices in coming to Australia with nothing but the hope of a better life," she said.



Ms Nguyen (back) with her sister, her sister's children and her mum. Credit: Diana Nguyen She said her family had instilled in her the importance of giving back to the community.





Her mother's words about the reciprocal nature of giving and receiving have had a profound impact such that she actively participated in various community initiatives, volunteering her time and raising funds for charities such as the Springvale Indo-Chinese Mutual Assistance Association (SICMAA).



My mum always told me when you receive you must give back. The future Australia has given my mum, by allowing her to settle here and raise a family with a future, there are no words to describe the gratitude. Diana Nguyen

Ms Nguyen supports The Humour Foundation and volunteers at children's hospitals as a 'clown doctor'. Credit: Diana Nguyen As part of her dedication to bringing joy and laughter to those in need, Ms. Nguyen also works with The Humour Foundation as a 'clown doctor,' raising the spirits of young children in hospitals





By dressing as a 'clown doctor', Ms Nguyen said she was able to use humour as a therapeutic tool, bringing positivity to hospital environments, and creating a sense of relief and comfort for sick children, their parents, family members, and even hospital staff.



