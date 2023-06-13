Mô tả ngôi nhà| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep6

Leila và Ziad tìm được một nơi ở mới để thuê. Học tiếng Anh với những người Úc di dân mới, Leila và Ziad, khi họ ổn định cuộc sống ở Úc.

Learning notes
  • Level: Easy
  • Learn how to describe a home
Episode 6: Leila và Ziad tìm được một nơi ở mới để thuê

Meet Leila & Ziad
là một loạt video gồm 6 phần giúp bạn học tiếng Anh. Theo dõi một cặp vợ chồng trẻ khi họ lập nghiệp ở Úc. Xem video và sau đó thực hiện các hoạt động học tập bên dưới.

Learning activities:

Question 1 of 4

Question 2 of 4

Question 3 of 4

Question 4 of 4


Transcript

Naomi: So how do I look? Great, now I look like a real estate agent
Describing a home.
———
Leila: I was just about to do that.

Uncle Rami: It's fine.

Leila: Coffee?

Uncle Rami: Nah, I'm fine.

Leila: We found a place, Uncle.

Uncle Rami: Really? Tell me more.

Leila: Well, we tried looking for apartments one bedroom, two bedroom, all too expensive. So we looked a little further from the city and found a two bedroom house.

Uncle Rami: Yes! I like this very much. We will miss having you here of course.
———
Ziad: Enjoy. Careful. It's hot.

Customer: Hot kebab for a hot lady!

Aunty Mariam: You're getting good at this.

Ziad: I'm a fast earner.

Aunty Mariam: Learner.

Ziad: Yes, learner.

Aunty Mariam: Does that mean you're ready to take more shifts?

Ziad: I'm going to need more shifts hopefully we are about to get our own place.

Aunty Mariam: What?

Ziad: Yes! Two bedrooms, big living room, big kitchen.

Aunty Mariam: Perfect for cooking dinner for your auntie and uncle.

Ziad: That's exactly what we thought.
———
Leila: Very close to public transport, shops, school. A good neighborhood.

Uncle Rami: You won't believe how happy I am right now. Not too happy.
When do you sign?

Leila: We're still waiting to hear back from the Oh, it's her... The real estate agent.
Hello, this is Leila speaking.

Real estate agent: Hi Leila, Susan here I've got great news we've approved your application.

Leila: Oh, thank you! Thank you so much!

Real estate agent: You can come by from tomorrow to pick up the keys. See you then.

Leila: Okay. -Bye

Real estate agent: Bye

Uncle Rami: Before I thought you had the place, and then I thought you didn't. But now it seems you definitely do.

Leila: We do.

Uncle Rami: I’m so happy!

Leila: Me too.

Uncle Rami: Not too happy. But congratulations.
———
Leila: We got it. We got the house. We are signing the lease tomorrow!

Ziad: Really? Yes!

Aunty Mariam: Congratulations!

Ziad: Do they take cash? I mean card, card always card.
Thanks Uncle I’ve been looking for that.
———
Ziad: Ready?

Leila: Ready.
———
Naomi: When describing a home we can describe it by how many rooms there are. Does it have one or two bedrooms? How many bathrooms does it have? Is it close to shops, schools, public transport? Let's all congratulate Ziad and Leila on getting their own home! Let's wrap it up, shall we.

Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with
Melbourne Polytechnic
(RTO Provider No. 3075)

Video production company:
Studio Gilay

Director: James Hackett
Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett
Producer: Chloe Marshall

EAL framework units

'Describing a home' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:
  • VU22591 – Participate in short simple exchanges.
  • VU22592 – Give and respond to short simple verbal instructions and information.
  • VU22595 – Read and write short simple descriptive and narrative texts.
  • VU22599 – Identify settlement options
