Trò chuyện xã giao| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep5

Ziad quyết định bắt đầu công việc tại cửa hàng kebab. Nhưng trước tiên, Rami phải dạy anh cách nói chuyện xã giao để anh có thể trò chuyện với khách hàng. Học tiếng Anh với những người Úc di dân mới, Leila và Ziad, khi họ ổn định cuộc sống ở Úc.

Learning notes
  • Level: Easy
  • Learn about small talk
Episode 5: Ziad quyết định bắt đầu công việc tại cửa hàng kebab. Nhưng trước tiên, Rami phải dạy anh cách nói chuyện xã giao để anh có thể trò chuyện với khách hàng.

Meet Leila & Ziad
là một loạt video gồm 6 phần giúp bạn học tiếng Anh. Theo dõi một cặp vợ chồng trẻ khi họ lập nghiệp ở Úc. Xem video và sau đó thực hiện các hoạt động học tập bên dưới.

Learning activities:

Transcript

Naomi: Oh! It's so windy out there today.
Small talk.
Do I look okay?
———
Ziad: I know. I need to get a job, don't I?

Leila: Yes, you really do.
———

Uncle Rami: Where did you come from?

Ziad: The Middle East.

Uncle Rami: Yes, I know that.
But just now

Ziad: I've been trying to get your attention.

Uncle Rami: Sorry, seventies disco music goes so well with the cleaning.

Ziad: I have to find a job. It's not fair on Leila.
I need to make a constitution

Uncle Rami: Contribution.

Ziad: Yes, that.

Uncle Rami: I thought you'd never ask.
Of course you can come and work at our kebab shop.
But you must have small talk with the customers. You know the weather, sports, weekend activities.

Ziad: The weather is just the weather it's so boring. The shiny sun, the windy wind, the moist rain.

Uncle Rami: I have an idea.
———
Uncle Rami: Hello.

Ziad: Good morning. It's a bright and sunny day today.

Uncle Rami: Hello.

Ziad: Good afternoon. There's a nice cool breeze today.

Uncle Rami: Hello.

Ziad: Good evening. It is very windy and rainy today.

Uncle Rami: Very good.

Ziad: Refreshing.

Uncle Rami: I think you're ready.
———

Ziad: Good afternoon. How are you today?

Customer: Pretty good thanks, mate.
It's nice that it’s a bit cooler today.

Ziad: Yes, there is a lovely cool breeze today.

Customer: Yeah, it's really nice.
———

Naomi: It seems Uncle Rami’s unusual teaching technique has worked. Small talk is casual conversation about the weather or sports, or weekend activities.
Not sure about that cycling look but that's a good looking kebab.
Well done, Ziad!

Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with
Melbourne Polytechnic
(RTO Provider No. 3075)

Video production company:
Studio Gilay

Director: James Hackett
Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett
Producer: Chloe Marshall

EAL framework units

'Small talk' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:
  • VU22591 – Participate in short simple exchanges.
  • VU22592 – Give and respond to short, simple verbal instructions and information.
Watch more episodes

Visiting a pharmacy | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep1

Getting a bank account | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep2

Texting about work| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep3

Leisure activities| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep4

Small talk| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep5

Describing a home| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep6

Published 13 June 2023 4:08pm
