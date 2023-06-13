Trò chuyện xã giao| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep5

Learning notes Level: Easy

Learn about small talk

Episode 5: Ziad quyết định bắt đầu công việc tại cửa hàng kebab. Nhưng trước tiên, Rami phải dạy anh cách nói chuyện xã giao để anh có thể trò chuyện với khách hàng.





Meet Leila & Ziad là một loạt video gồm 6 phần giúp bạn học tiếng Anh. Theo dõi một cặp vợ chồng trẻ khi họ lập nghiệp ở Úc. Xem video và sau đó thực hiện các hoạt động học tập bên dưới.



Learning activities:

Download the printable worksheet

Test yourself with the interactives below:

Transcript

Naomi: Oh! It's so windy out there today.



Small talk.



Do I look okay?



Ziad: I know. I need to get a job, don't I?





Leila: Yes, you really do.



Uncle Rami: Where did you come from?





Ziad: The Middle East.





Uncle Rami: Yes, I know that.



But just now





Ziad: I've been trying to get your attention.





Uncle Rami: Sorry, seventies disco music goes so well with the cleaning.





Ziad: I have to find a job. It's not fair on Leila.



I need to make a constitution





Uncle Rami: Contribution.





Ziad: Yes, that.





Uncle Rami: I thought you'd never ask.



Of course you can come and work at our kebab shop.



But you must have small talk with the customers. You know the weather, sports, weekend activities.





Ziad: The weather is just the weather it's so boring. The shiny sun, the windy wind, the moist rain.





Uncle Rami: I have an idea.



Uncle Rami: Hello.





Ziad: Good morning. It's a bright and sunny day today.





Uncle Rami: Hello.





Ziad: Good afternoon. There's a nice cool breeze today.





Uncle Rami: Hello.





Ziad: Good evening. It is very windy and rainy today.





Uncle Rami: Very good.





Ziad: Refreshing.





Uncle Rami: I think you're ready.



Ziad: Good afternoon. How are you today?





Customer: Pretty good thanks, mate.



It's nice that it’s a bit cooler today.





Ziad: Yes, there is a lovely cool breeze today.





Customer: Yeah, it's really nice.



Naomi: It seems Uncle Rami’s unusual teaching technique has worked. Small talk is casual conversation about the weather or sports, or weekend activities.



Not sure about that cycling look but that's a good looking kebab.



Well done, Ziad!







