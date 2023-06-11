Đến hiệu thuốc tây xin lời khuyên | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep1

Learning notes Level: Easy

Learn when to go to a chemist

Learn how to talk to ask for medicine at a pharmacy

Episode 1: Ziad thức dậy bị hắt hơi và cần đến nhà thuốc để mua thuốc.





Meet Leila & Ziad là một loạt video gồm 6 phần giúp bạn học tiếng Anh. Theo dõi một cặp vợ chồng trẻ khi họ lập nghiệp ở Úc. Xem video và sau đó thực hiện các hoạt động học tập bên dưới.



Learning activites:

Download the printable worksheet

Test yourself with the interactives below:

Question 1 of 3

Question 2 of 3

Question 3 of 3





Transcript

Naomi: Naomi here from the Department of Oz-Speak.



Visiting a pharmacy for advice.





———





Ziad: Leila.



Leila Habibi. I think I'm sick.





Leila: No, you're not.





Ziad: I think I have a fever.







Leila: You have hay fever. Hay fever!





Ziad: How can you be so sure?





Leila: Because last month you sneezed we went to see a doctor



And what did they tell you?





Ziad: Hay fever.





Leila: And what did the weather person on TV say about this week?





Ziad: Hay fever.





Leila: Are you starting to see a pattern?





Uncle Rami: Yallah, breakfast is ready.





Leila: Fabulous. This looks so good.





Uncle Rami: Ahh big breakfast. Aussie classic.



-Ziad





Leila: He's not feeling well.





Uncle Rami: What's the matter with you?





Leila: He has hay fever.



He wants to see a doctor.





Uncle Rami: Why?



You don't need to see a doctor for hay fever.



You go to the pharmacy and buy antihistamines.





Ziad: Anti-who? Hey I'm not anti anybody.





Uncle Rami: An-ti-hista-mines.



Very easy.



No prescription, just over-the-counter.





Ziad: Sounds good.





———





Chemist: Can I help you, sir?





Ziad: Ah yes. I'm looking for a pharmacy.





Chemist: We are a pharmacy.





Ziad: The sign says chemist.





Chemist: A pharmacy is a chemist, same thing.





Ziad: And a chemist is also a person?





Chemist: Yes, I am a person.





Ziad: Yes, you are a person.





Chemist: Is there something in particular that you're looking for?





Ziad: Ah yes... Anti...





Chemist: Antihistamine?





Ziad: Yes, antihistamine.





Chemist: Yes. We have those.



Will you be paying with cash or card today?





Ziad: Cash.



Cash, always cash.



Thank you mate.





———





Naomi: For common illnesses, such as hay fever



you can buy over-the-counter medicines at a pharmacy.



As Ziad discovered, pharmacies are also called chemists.



The word chemist can be used to describe a person.





Oh, sorry.



Hay fever. Oh, thank you.



Oh could you go to the pharmacy for me to get me some of those antihistamon?Antiwhostaho? Antihistory.



No one can say that word.



Something for the hay fever?



Thank you.







Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with Melbourne Polytechnic (RTO Provider No. 3075)





Video production company: Studio Gilay



Director: James Hackett



Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett



Producer: Chloe Marshall







EAL framework units

'Visiting a pharmacy' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:

