Đến hiệu thuốc tây xin lời khuyên | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep1

Ziad thức dậy bị hắt hơi và cần đến nhà thuốc để mua thuốc. Học tiếng Anh với những người Úc di dân mới, Leila và Ziad, khi họ ổn định cuộc sống ở Úc.

Learning notes
  • Level: Easy
  • Learn when to go to a chemist
  • Learn how to talk to ask for medicine at a pharmacy
Episode 1: Ziad thức dậy bị hắt hơi và cần đến nhà thuốc để mua thuốc.

Meet Leila & Ziad
là một loạt video gồm 6 phần giúp bạn học tiếng Anh. Theo dõi một cặp vợ chồng trẻ khi họ lập nghiệp ở Úc. Xem video và sau đó thực hiện các hoạt động học tập bên dưới.

Learning activites:

Question 1 of 3

Question 2 of 3

Question 3 of 3


Transcript

Naomi: Naomi here from the Department of Oz-Speak.
Visiting a pharmacy for advice.

———

Ziad: Leila.
Leila Habibi. I think I'm sick.

Leila: No, you're not.

Ziad: I think I have a fever.

Leila: You have hay fever. Hay fever!

Ziad: How can you be so sure?

Leila: Because last month you sneezed we went to see a doctor
And what did they tell you?

Ziad: Hay fever.

Leila: And what did the weather person on TV say about this week?

Ziad: Hay fever.

Leila: Are you starting to see a pattern?

Uncle Rami: Yallah, breakfast is ready.

Leila: Fabulous. This looks so good.

Uncle Rami: Ahh big breakfast. Aussie classic.
-Ziad

Leila: He's not feeling well.

Uncle Rami: What's the matter with you?

Leila: He has hay fever.
He wants to see a doctor.

Uncle Rami: Why?
You don't need to see a doctor for hay fever.
You go to the pharmacy and buy antihistamines.

Ziad: Anti-who? Hey I'm not anti anybody.

Uncle Rami: An-ti-hista-mines.
Very easy.
No prescription, just over-the-counter.

Ziad: Sounds good.

———

Chemist: Can I help you, sir?

Ziad: Ah yes. I'm looking for a pharmacy.

Chemist: We are a pharmacy.

Ziad: The sign says chemist.

Chemist: A pharmacy is a chemist, same thing.

Ziad: And a chemist is also a person?

Chemist: Yes, I am a person.

Ziad: Yes, you are a person.

Chemist: Is there something in particular that you're looking for?

Ziad: Ah yes... Anti...

Chemist: Antihistamine?

Ziad: Yes, antihistamine.

Chemist: Yes. We have those.
Will you be paying with cash or card today?

Ziad: Cash.
Cash, always cash.
Thank you mate.

———

Naomi: For common illnesses, such as hay fever
you can buy over-the-counter medicines at a pharmacy.
As Ziad discovered, pharmacies are also called chemists.
The word chemist can be used to describe a person.

Oh, sorry.
Hay fever. Oh, thank you.
Oh could you go to the pharmacy for me to get me some of those antihistamon?Antiwhostaho? Antihistory.
No one can say that word.
Something for the hay fever?
Thank you.

Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with
Melbourne Polytechnic
(RTO Provider No. 3075)

Video production company:
Studio Gilay

Director: James Hackett
Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett
Producer: Chloe Marshall

EAL framework units

'Visiting a pharmacy' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:
  • VU22591 – Participate in short simple exchanges.
  • VU22592 – Participate and respond to short simple verbal instructions and information.
  • VU22594 – Read and write short simple information and instructional texts.
  • VU22597 – Locate health and medical information.
Watch more epsiodes

Getting a bank account | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep2

Texting about work| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep3

Leisure activities| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep4

Small talk| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep5

Describing a home| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep6

Share
Published 11 June 2023 5:13pm
Updated 3h ago 5:16pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Riêng dành cho bạn

An Australian white ibis eating food from a rubbish bin. Two seagulls are either side of it

Một người đàn ông ở Sydney bị cáo buộc bắt chim ibis để làm thịt

Two adults and a small child standing outside the Sydney Opera House

‘Ông bà tôi đã đợi 6 năm để được cấp visa định cư. Nếu nộp hôm nay, họ sẽ phải đợi 50 năm.’

A house with a for sale sign outside it.

Những thay đổi mới giúp nhiều người Úc mua được căn nhà đầu tiên

BUS CRASH MELBOURNE

Trẻ em bị chấn thương nghiêm trọng sau tai nạn xe buýt trường học kinh hoàng phía tây Melbourne

sydney-opera-house-ga24896259_1920.jpg

Sydney nằm trong top 10 thành phố giàu nhất thế giới năm 2023

Power lines

Hoá đơn tiền điện của người Úc sắp sửa tăng. Làm thế nào để cắt giảm chi phí?

A wall of a building that is on fire collapsing.

Ngọn lửa 'dữ dội' tại tòa nhà Sydney CBD được khống chế, lính cứu hỏa phải 'làm việc đến sáng'

Emergency services work to contain a building fire in central Sydney.

Hai thiếu niên ra đầu thú với cảnh sát sau khi hỏa hoạn thiêu rụi tòa nhà ở Sydney CBD