Á Châu ngày nay: Quan điểm các nước Đông Nam Á về cuộc chiến tại Gaza sau vòng bỏ phiếu của LHQ

Results of voting by General Assembly on resolution on Israel-Palestinian conflict at UN Headquarters in New York on October 27, 2023. GA adopted the resolution sponsored by Jordan. Draft resolution sponsored by Jordan on Illegal Israeli actions in Occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory was adopted by General Assembly with 120 votes in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstentions. Source: AAP / Lev Radin/Sipa USA