Barry Humphries, người nghệ sĩ đằng sau hình tượng Dame Edna qua đời

*FILE* Australian comedian Barry Humphries as his alter ego Dame Edna during a media call for his new stage show Barry Humphries and Friends Back with a Vengeance in Sydney, Tuesday, February 13, 2007. Tributes are flowing for entertainer Barry Humphries, best known for his alter ego Dame Edna Everage, after his death in a Sydney hospital aged 89. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE