Cuộc không kích của Israel vào trại tị nạn giết chết chỉ huy Hamas và ít nhất 50 người Palestine

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 31: A view from the area after Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, on October 31, 2023. Palestinians, including children killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, Interior Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. Israeli attacks continue on the 25th day in Gaza. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images