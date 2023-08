Nhiều khó khăn cho người Mỹ chuyển giới khi về già

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY AUGUST 23 File photo dated 22/12/16 of an elderly woman's hands. Taking an adult education class could help lower your risk of developing dementia, researchers have found. Middle-aged and senior citizens in adult education have a 19% reduced chance of developing the condition within five years, a new study suggests. The findings also suggest that people who took the classes kept up their fluid intelligence - the ability to reason quickly and to think abstractly - and non-verbal reasoning performance better than peers who did not. Issue date: Wednesday August 23, 2023.. See PA story SCIENCE Classes. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire Credit: Yui Mok/PA/Alamy