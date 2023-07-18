Twenty years on from her death, Therese Binge's family is still desperately searching for answers

Warning: this article contains elements some readers may find distressing.





Daylene Barlow remembers her mother Therese Binge as a gentle soul, liked by her community in Boggabilla.





"Everyone knew her, she was well-known," she told NITV.





"She was harmless, quiet. She didn't do anything to anyone."





It's now 20 years since Therese disappeared in June 2003. Her body was found days later, severely beaten, and dumped in a drain across the state border in NSW.





No one has ever been charged, a fact that haunts Daylene.





On Tuesday, she and her family, including Therese's grandchildren, staged a protest before the Law Courts building in Sydney, marking the facade with ochre handprints, and calling on police to reopen the investigation into her death.





"It's been 20 years ... It's just shattering at the moment because we can't get any answers.





"We just want justice for my mother."



Therese Binge's family printed ochre hand marks on the facade of Sydney's Law Courts, in protest at what they say has been a substandard police investigation.

'They're not listening': family say police have ignored new info

Therese Binge left the Victoria Hotel in Goondiwindi on the evening of June 17, 2003. She was in the company of a local man, who could be seen in CCTV footage carrying alcohol as the pair walked towards his home.





Ms Binge's family reported her missing to Queensland Police four days later. On June 29, 12 days after she disappeared, Ms Binge's body was found in a culvert 10 kilometres south of the Queensland border.





Rumours have swirled in both Goondiwindi and Boggabilla ever since, but despite a police investigation and a $100,000 dollar reward for information which still stands, no one has ever been charged.





Ms Barlow says the family's experiences with NSW Police, who conducted the investigation due to the location of Ms Binge's body, have been characterised by disinterest and dismissal.





"They have done nothing. We haven't heard from them in nearly seven years."





This alleged disregard by the authorities is despite the emergence of new information in the intervening years, which the family have routinely taken to police.





"It keeps getting swept under the carpet. They're not listening ... That's why we're here today, standing in front of the law courts, so we can try to get something happening."





NSW Police said in a statement that Ms Binge's case is with the Unsolved Homicide Team.



READ MORE Cold Justice S2 Ep2 - Theresa Binge Case Part 1

Therese's unsolved case 'one of many'

Gomeroi woman Gwenda Stanley attended Tuesday's protest in support of the family, and to decry the efforts of the investigating police.





"It's been very poor," the Aboriginal Embassy representative told NITV.





The epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women across the country has made headlines in recent years. Ms Stanley said the circumstances surrounding Ms Binge's case, from her death to the subsequent investigation, are all too common.





"Unfortunately, in this country, we're lacking investigations into [the disappearance of] our people. Aunty's investigation is one of many that is still unsolved."





"We need to give the families clarity and peace ... These children need justice, the families need justice, and that starts with reopening the investigation and making someone accountable."





The family's allegations of disinterest by the police have been corroborated by a former officer who led the investigation into Ms Binge's death.





Greg Lamey retired from the police force 12 years ago as a result of PTSD. Ms Binge's murder played a significant in his decision to leave.





"It was a complex investigation right from the start, and I was left on my own," he told NITV.





"I got little to no support from the New South Wales Homicide Branch at the time."





Mr Lamey said he was unaware of what had been done regarding the case since he left the force, but that Ms Binge's family, with whom he maintains contact, had also expressed their concerns to him of a lack of care.





"There's there's the whole issue of Boggabilla [being] a long way from Sydney. Out of sight, out of mind.





"If Theresa was a 43-year-old white housewife who lived in Balmain, what would be different?"

