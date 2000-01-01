Rhanna Collins

Head of Business and Operations

palawa

Rhanna started at National Indigenous Television in 2014 and most recently led the NITV News and Current Affairs team, overseeing daily news output and the weekly flagship current affairs show, The Point. She was also involved in the launch of Australia’s first all-Indigenous breakfast TV show, Big Mob Brekky, as part of NAIDOC Week in 2020. She came to NITV via Foxtel, The Weather Channel and Sky News. Rhanna is on the board of R U OK Day and is passionate about suicide prevention and mental health in our communities.