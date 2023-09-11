2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS - Who are the nominees?

Watch the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony LIVE and FREE on Tuesday morning, October 31 (AEST) via SBS On Demand .





Matildas Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso have been named on the shortlist for football's night of nights, while 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi will be up for a record eighth Ballon d'Or at its 67th annual ceremony.





The award will take into account performances across the 2022-23 season, from August to July, with Kerr's run of 29 goals across 38 appearances for FA Women's Super League winners Chelsea placing her firmly in contention for 2023 honours.





The Aussie is the only player to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin every year since its 2018 inception but is yet to win the award, finishing third in 2021 and 2022 which was won both times by Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, who has not been shortlisted this year.



Kerr was recently beaten to the UEFA Player of the Year Award by FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmati , who is also the heavy favourite for this award off the back of her commanding performances in midfield for Spain and Barcelona, where she has also claimed league and domestic honours.





Real Madrid star Olga Carmona , who scored La Roja's lone goal in the World Cup decider against England, is also fancied to contest the award.





Messi finished his two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain with 21 goals across all competitions and a second Ligue 1 title to his name, before making the switch to MLS outfit Inter Miami where he plays each week to celebrity onlookers.



The Argentine's heroic seven-goal contribution at last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar have staked his claim for Ballon d'Or honours yet again, although he will likely face tough competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland , who netted an unprecedented 52 goals in 53 appearances in his debut season for the treble-winning Premier League side.





Kylian Mbappe netted a similarly impressive 41 goals in the 2022-23 season and pipped his then-teammate Messi to the Golden Boot in Qatar - with eight goals for France. He and Vinícius Júnior have been tipped the next players likely to challenge for the award.





Cristiano Ronaldo , who holds the record for most nominations at the Ballon d'Or with 18, failed to make shortlist for the first time since 2003 following a tumultuous season on-and-off the field.



There are seven Manchester City players including Haaland listed among the men's nominees and four from the women's side, not including the recently departed Raso .





Argentina were the men's national team with the most nominees, with City's Julian Alvarez , Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Qatar 2022 Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez listed alongside Messi.





Spain led the way in the women's nominees with six players, four of whom play for Barcelona, who are also the most represented club in the women's shortlist with Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Sweden star Fridolina Rolfo also nominated.





Men's nominees for Ballon d'Or 2023

André Onana - Inter-Manchester United/Cameroon





Josko Gvardiol - RB Lipsia-Manchester City/Croatia





Karim Benzema - Real-Madrid-Al Ittihad





Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany





Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt





Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid/England





Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England





Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt-Paris Saint-Germain/France





Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium





Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal





Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina





Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia





Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal





Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy





Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway





Yassine Bounou - Sevilla-Al Hilal/Morocco





Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway





Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina





Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany





Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil





Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain-Inter Miami/Argentina





Rodri - Manchester City/Spain





Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina





Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France





Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland





Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France





Kim Min-jae - Napoli-Bayern Munich/South Korea





Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria





Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia





Harry Kane - Tottenham-Bayern Munich/England



Women's nominees for Ballon d'Or 2023

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona/Spain





Millie Bright - Chelsea/England





Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid/Colombia





Olga Carmona - Real Madrid/Spain





Rachel Daly - Aston Villa/England





Debinha - North Carolina-Kansas City/Brazil





Kadidiatou Diani - Paris Saint-Germain-Lyon/France





Mary Earps - Manchester United/England





Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona/Spain





Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City/Japan





Amanda Ilestedt - Paris-Saint Germain-Arsenal/Sweden





Sam Kerr - Chelsea/Australia





Mapi Leon - Barcelona/Spain





Katie McCabe - Arsenal/Republic of Ireland





Hinata Miyazawa - MyNavi Senday-Manchester United/Japan





Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg/Germany





Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona/Nigeria





Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Poland





Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona/Spain





Alexandra Popp - Wolsburg/Germany





Hayley Raso - Manchester City-Real Madrid/Australia





Alba Redondo - Levante/Spain





Guro Reiten - Chelsea/Norway





Wendie Renard - Lyon/France





Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona/Sweden





Jill Roord - Wolfsburg-Manchester City/Netherlands





Khadija Shaw - Manchester City/Jamaica





Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns/United States





Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich/England



