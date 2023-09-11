Football

2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS - Who are the nominees?

The cream of the crop in men's and women's football will be announced on October 31, and the best place to watch the awards LIVE in Australia is on the screens of SBS.

Untitled design (2).png

L-R: Kylian Mbappe (France), Sam Kerr (Australia), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Hayley Raso (Australia) in action. Source: Getty.

Watch the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony LIVE and FREE on Tuesday morning, October 31 (AEST) via
SBS On Demand
.

Matildas Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso have been named on the shortlist for football's night of nights, while 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi will be up for a record eighth Ballon d'Or at its 67th annual ceremony.

The award will take into account performances across the 2022-23 season, from August to July, with Kerr's run of 29 goals across 38 appearances for FA Women's Super League winners Chelsea placing her firmly in contention for 2023 honours.

The Aussie is the only player to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin every year since its 2018 inception but is yet to win the award, finishing third in 2021 and 2022 which was won both times by Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, who has not been shortlisted this year.
Kerr was recently beaten to the UEFA Player of the Year Award by FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmati, who is also the heavy favourite for this award off the back of her commanding performances in midfield for Spain and Barcelona, where she has also claimed league and domestic honours.

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona, who scored La Roja's lone goal in the World Cup decider against England, is also fancied to contest the award.

Messi finished his two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain with 21 goals across all competitions and a second Ligue 1 title to his name, before making the switch to MLS outfit Inter Miami where he plays each week to celebrity onlookers.
The Argentine's heroic seven-goal contribution at last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar have staked his claim for Ballon d'Or honours yet again, although he will likely face tough competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who netted an unprecedented 52 goals in 53 appearances in his debut season for the treble-winning Premier League side.

Kylian Mbappe netted a similarly impressive 41 goals in the 2022-23 season and pipped his then-teammate Messi to the Golden Boot in Qatar - with eight goals for France. He and Vinícius Júnior have been tipped the next players likely to challenge for the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the record for most nominations at the Ballon d'Or with 18, failed to make shortlist for the first time since 2003 following a tumultuous season on-and-off the field.
There are seven Manchester City players including Haaland listed among the men's nominees and four from the women's side, not including the recently departed Raso.

Argentina were the men's national team with the most nominees, with City's Julian Alvarez, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Qatar 2022 Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez listed alongside Messi.

Spain led the way in the women's nominees with six players, four of whom play for Barcelona, who are also the most represented club in the women's shortlist with Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Sweden star Fridolina Rolfo also nominated.

The full award ceremony will be live streamed via SBS On Demand on the morning of Tuesday, October 31 (AEST).

Men's nominees for Ballon d'Or 2023

André Onana - Inter-Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol - RB Lipsia-Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema - Real-Madrid-Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt-Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou - Sevilla-Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain-Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri - Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae - Napoli-Bayern Munich/South Korea

Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane - Tottenham-Bayern Munich/England

Women's nominees for Ballon d'Or 2023

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona/Spain

Millie Bright - Chelsea/England

Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid/Colombia

Olga Carmona - Real Madrid/Spain

Rachel Daly - Aston Villa/England

Debinha - North Carolina-Kansas City/Brazil

Kadidiatou Diani - Paris Saint-Germain-Lyon/France

Mary Earps - Manchester United/England

Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona/Spain

Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City/Japan

Amanda Ilestedt - Paris-Saint Germain-Arsenal/Sweden

Sam Kerr - Chelsea/Australia

Mapi Leon - Barcelona/Spain

Katie McCabe - Arsenal/Republic of Ireland

Hinata Miyazawa - MyNavi Senday-Manchester United/Japan

Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg/Germany

Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona/Nigeria

Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Poland

Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona/Spain

Alexandra Popp - Wolsburg/Germany

Hayley Raso - Manchester City-Real Madrid/Australia

Alba Redondo - Levante/Spain

Guro Reiten - Chelsea/Norway

Wendie Renard - Lyon/France

Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona/Sweden

Jill Roord - Wolfsburg-Manchester City/Netherlands

Khadija Shaw - Manchester City/Jamaica

Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns/United States

Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich/England

Daphne van Domselaar - Twente-Aston Villa/Netherlands
5 min read
Published 11 September 2023 3:30pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

