300-strong Australian team expected at Glasgow Cycling World Championships

SBS will be broadcasting selected events from the Glasgow 2023 UCI World Championships, including all the action from the track, road, MTB, and BMX racing.





There are less than six months until more than 8000 elite and amateur athletes, representing more than 120 countries, take to the world stage to compete in 13 disciplines at the 2023 Glasgow Cycling World Championships.





Across 11 days of action, from August 3-13 World Champions will be crowned on every day of action kicking off in the velodrome with para-cycling track events and finishing with the women's elite road race.



There are 190 rainbow jerseys up for grabs.





The disciplines held over the championships include: road, track, para-cycling track, para-cycling road, mountain bike cross-country (including Olympic, short track, team relay, and e-MTB), mountain bike marathon, downhill mountain bike, BMX racing, BMX freestyle park, trials, gran fondo, BMX freestyle flatland, and indoor cycling.





Australia expects to have competitors in all events except BMX freestyle flatland and indoor cycling.



AusCycling Director of Operations-Performance Paul Brosnan has been appointed Australia’s Chef de Mission (CdM) for the 2023 UCI World Championships.





“It is indeed a great honour, I am both excited and thoroughly looking forward to supporting the AusCycling National Team leading into and on the ground in Glasgow later this year,” Brosnan said.





“The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be a very unique event. It will be the first time in history all these disciplines have been raced in one region at the same time. This is an exciting opportunity for our Australian riders to be on the world stage in front of tens of thousands of spectators across Scotland as well as broadcast to millions around the world."





Three deputy CdM's have been appointed to support Brosnan and the broader AusCycling National Team in Glasgow.





Evan James will head up MTB, Luke Madill the BMX, and Rik Fulcher for Olympic and Paralympic events.





AusCycling staff and support crew will be spread across at least four primary locations for the World Championships including Glasgow (track/para, road, BMX freestyle and race, trials), Fort William (downhill), Tweed Valley (cross-country and marathon MTB), Dumfries and Galloway (para road). The location of the Gran Fondo event is yet to be announced.



READ MORE Glasgow to host first UCI multi-disciplinary event in 2023