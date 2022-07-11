643 extraordinary facts and feats that paved the way for Tour de France Femmes

Watch the Tour de France Femmes LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS, SBS On Demand and on the SBS SKODA Tour Tracker from July 24 to 31.





Momentum toward the inaugural Tour de France Femmes has been steadily building since the 1890s, when the humble bicycle became an increasingly available tool for new experiences, freedoms, extraordinary human achievements and...rebellion. Starting with that time when:



1. Bicycle Face – a made-up medical condition – was used to frighten women away from cycling

Advertisement

Bicycle Face – simultaneously one of the most hilarious and appalling moments in the history of cycling for women – was a made-up medical condition which doctors warned ladies about in the late 19th century.





Bicycle Face was said to occur as a result of over-exerting oneself while maintaining one’s balance on two-wheeled ma(n)chines. A wide range of symptoms included flushed but pale skin, a wild or weary expression and a dark look under the eyes.





The condition was said to mostly affect women, although some sources suggest that anyone could fall prey to the terrors of Bicycle Face if they weren’t careful.





One can only assume that cases of Bicycle Face had nothing to do with the extra difficulty of riding, and temperature regulation, while wearing a restrictive corset and a long, heavy skirt. What was under debate, though, was whether the condition was permanent.





According to Vox.com , while the condition was first reported in the 1890s, by the end of the century, “many doctors began to publicly question the idea of Bicycle Face, noting that people concentrate when riding or driving any sort of vehicle without it causing lasting facial damage.”





How’s your Bicycle Face looking lately?



Step-through frames were seen as more appropriate for women in the 1900s. Credit: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

2. Kittie Knox joins the League of American Wheelmen

Fortunately, the severe threats and consequences of Bicycle Face didn’t slow women down as much as some may have hoped. In 1893, Kittie Knox, a seamstress from Boston, made history as the first African American woman accepted into the League of American Wheelmen.





Among many battles Knox faced on and off the bike was the issue of what constituted acceptable attire. She became known as one of the first women to wear men’s bloomers. This marks an important progression toward women having the social freedom to ride and race in shorts today.



3. Cissie Colreavy 'mounted the bike, man-fashion' in Australia

While Knox was racing in the United States, the Colreavy family, who owned the Shamrock Hotel in Coolgardie, Australia, used to hold some of Western Australia’s earliest cycling events. Their daughter Cissie caught a terribly contagious case of Bicycle Face (or was it simply the flushed cheers of pure Bicycle Love?) and entered the history books as one of Australia’s pioneering female cyclists.





According to Bicycling.com , “she became one of the first women in Australia to rock bloomers instead of a dress at races - one newspaper wrote that she ‘mounted the bike, man-fashion'. They did add that after mounting the bike, she 'scorched down Bayley-Street to ringing cheers - and beers'.”



4, 5 and 6. More Australian trailblazers set long-distance records

Amid more medical controversies and social pushback, several Australian women set new records and standards for what women could achieve in cycling, and how. Women like Lucy Beyer, who cycled from Sydney to Melbourne in eight days in 1896, completing half of the journey in the rain. A week later, C. T. Newton beat Beyer’s record, completing the trip in six days and thirteen hours; a trip which included a 23-hour stint from Gundagai to Albury.





Valda Unthank set a 33-hour and 43-minute cycling record from Adelaide to Melbourne in 1938, breaking the previous best (male) record by over 13 hours. This was one of several ambitious records set by Unthank in the 1930s. For anyone passing through South Gippsland, Victoria, we recommend dropping into the Wonthaggi Railway Station Museum to see her bike, trophies and other memorabilia.





In honour of the many Australian female cycling icons in these early days of the sport, and with respect to the meaning of trailblazer indicating those who not only achieved new things, but really paved the way for others to follow in their tyre tracks, let’s conservatively boost the tally for this article by another 400 points.



406. Alfonsina Strada becomes the first woman to ride in a Grand Tour by pretending to be a man

Yep, you read that right. ‘Alfon’ Strada completed two stages in the 1924 Giro d’Italia before crashing in a rain storm, breaking her handlebars and missing a time cut. She completed the race anyway, finishing ahead of two blokes and 60 DNFs from a 90-strong start field.



407 – 410. The first, second, third and fourth Women’s Tour de France

Sixty years after Strada’s inspirational Giro d’Italia, women were first granted their own three-week Tour de France that took place at the same time as the men's race. 1984 was also the first year women’s road cycling was included in the Olympics.





There have now been four previous versions of the Tour de France for women: a one-off, five-stage Tour de France Féminin in 1955; The (better known) Tour de France Féminin from 1984-89; the Tour Cyclist Féminin, a 1992 reboot which was renamed La Grande Boucle in 1998 and continued until 2009; and La Course by Le Tour de France which first ran in 2014.



Australian Chloe Hosking partially covers her Bicycle Face as she wins La Course by Le Tour de France in 2016 with a tremendous, extended sprint along the iconic cobbles of the Champs-Élysées. Credit: Kei Tsuji/Corbis via Getty Images La Course began as one stage only, held on the Champs-Élysées. The event stretched to two stages in 2017, although controversially finishing that edition only half way up the Col d’Izoard warrants a half-a-point loss from the tally of inspiration holding this article together.





La Course returned to a one stage format again in 2018 and, like the events and stories that came before it, has directly led to the eight-day Tour de France Femmes that will replace it this year.



409.5 More technology, more opportunities

While a lack of professionalisation is one of the many, complicated reasons for the topsy-turvy history of elite women’s cycling, fast-forward to 2022 and not only is the infrastructure surrounding women’s cycling teams and events better than ever, but advances in technology are creating new opportunities where they didn’t exist before.





This not only refers to global coverage of events, but significant advances in sports science, data, and training when it comes to better supporting an individual's capabilities and needs.





The Zwift Academy, and its integration of specific training exercises and races with live power data, is one such example. Through a series of workouts at home on an indoor trainer, women (and now men) can compete for a spot on a professional cycling team.





Something interesting about past winners of the Zwift Academy is how many of them are from the Southern Hemisphere. Australian riders Jessica Pratt and Neve Bradbury both found their pathway to racing with the Canyon//SRAM women’s team this way – a pathway that has previously been less accessible due to the costs of travel to European races and the (often) meagre amount of local support to do so.



What’s more, anyone can now jump on a trainer at home, ride up a replica Alpe d’Huez (Alpe du Zwift) and compare their own power outputs and climbing times to the pros.





This deserves some bonus points as well, including an extra half because the virtual climb goes all the way to the top.



643. Tune in as history continues to be written when 24 professional women’s cycling teams take to the start line in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes

This next era for women in cycling, and their fans, starts on July 24.





Tune in and get excited as history continues to unfold and Bicycle Faces are broadcast worldwide in all their committed, inspiring, sweaty, and doggedly determined glory.



