'A special individual' – Haig leads tributes to Mader after tragic death

Jack Haig and the rest of the cycling community have paid tribute to Gino Mader after the Bahrain Victorious rider died from serious injuries sustained in a crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Jack Haig (L) rides alongside Bahrain Victorious teammate Gino Mader at the Vuelta a Espana in 2021

Jack Haig (L) rides alongside Bahrain Victorious teammate Gino Mader at the Vuelta a Espana in 2021 Source: Getty

Mader crashed on the descent of the Albulapass on Stage 5 and was airlifted to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead despite the doctors’ best efforts overnight.

Bahrain Victorious announced the unfortunate news shortly after midday, local time, on Friday and tributes have since poured in for the 26-year-old Haig described as “a special individual”.

“Gino Mader, a good friend, a special individual, and an incredibly talented cyclist,” Haig wrote on Instagram.

“I have had the privilege of spending a significant amount of time with you over the past two and a half years as teammates, and during that time, I have come to know you not only as a fantastic and hardworking cyclist, but also a wonderfully intelligent person with a deep curiosity for everything around you.

“I was incredibly excited to see what your future was going to become both as a cyclist and also as a person because I believe great things were going to happen.

“I will miss you as a roommate, a teammate, a friend, and a great person.

“Thank you to everyone that messaged me.”
Team managing director Milan Erzen was also full of praise for the Swiss rider who won a stage at the Giro d’Italia in 2021 along with the young rider classification at the Vuelta a Espana.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader,” Erzen said in a statement. “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all.

“Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Cycling community remember Mader

Published 17 June 2023 8:08am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

