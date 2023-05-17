Giro d'Italia

Ackermann breaks drought with photo-finish Giro win

Pascal Ackermann took out the stage win on the longest stage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia, just edging out Jonathan Milan, though it took the photo finish to separate them after both thought that they had won.

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 11

TORTONA, ITALY - MAY 17: A general view of Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious - Purple Points Jersey, Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek - Segafredo, Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team and Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 11 a 219km stage from Camaiore to Tortona / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2023 in Tortona, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) powered to his third career Giro d’Italia stage victory in Tortona after beating maglia ciclamino Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in a photo finish at the end of the Giro’s longest stage of the 2023 race.

The sprint opened up with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) jumping with 250 metres to go after his team led the way around the final turn. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) was glued to Pedersen’s wheel and he was able to move to the lead with 100 metres left to the line.
Ackermann shot up along the barriers, just passing Cavendish before the line and he was just able to hold off a fast-finishing Milan to win the sprint. Ackermann celebrated immediately, though a photo finish was required to separate the pair, with the margin shown as a very slim one of less than a tyre’s width.

“I’m so happy with this one,” said Ackermann. “It was a nervous finish. Gibbons did an amazing job bringing me to the front and I saw that Cavendish was moving out so I used his wheel as a leadout.

“I’m so happy to show that I’m still here. My morale is sky-high now and I’m savouring this victory, it’s been a long time coming.”
Ackermann has been without a win since the 2022 Tour of Poland, but he has been working his way into form in the Italian Grand Tour, with an improving series of performances culminating in the victory in Tortona.

“I felt super amazing the last few days but could never show off how strong I am,” said Ackermann. “Today I got a teammate to bring me in a good position, and we showed we can do it and I’m super happy to win today for my first victory of the season.”
Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) retained the overall lead of the race, but he fell in a crash that also saw teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, 2020 Giro d’Italia winner, ruled out of the race with a fractured hip.

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) moves up into third as a result, with a number of other contenders jumping up a spot in the top 10, with Pavel Sivakov (INEOS Grenadiers) losing over 13 minutes due to the same crash that claimed Geoghegan Hart.
The Giro d'Italia continues with Stage 12 from Bra to Rivoli over 179 kilometres, and you can watch all the action from 8.30pm AEST on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND.
3 min read
Published 18 May 2023 7:53am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

