'Aggressive' Japan determined to extend Australia's Samurai Blues

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has urged his players to maintain their “aggressive” approach against Australia and book their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at their rivals’ expense.

The Samurai Blue can secure their seventh successive World Cup appearance with victory over the Socceroos in Sydney, where over 60 Japanese photographers, journalists and TV crew members will descend for the crunch qualifier on March 24.

Moriyasu’s men endured a difficult start to the third phase of AFC qualification, losing two of their first three fixtures, but have since won all five games to sit second in Group B behind leaders Saudi Arabia.

With the top two teams securing direct qualification to Qatar, the three-point gap separating Japan from third-placed Australia could evaporate altogether if Graham Arnold’s squad are to spring a surprise and put paid to one painful 13-year hoodoo.

Not since 2009 have Japan suffered at the hands of their Australian rivals, and though a draw wouldn’t rule out the latter’s hopes of automatic qualification, neither scenario fit the message Moriyasu has worked tirelessly to send.

“We’ve come this far looking at every game as a must-win game,” Moriyasu told Japanese media.

“We’ve been trying to win each one as it comes and we’re not about to forget that now.

“We’ve been aggressive in trying to win games and, even though this one will be tough, we’ve overcome pressure to get here.”

The 53-year-old will rely on Maya Yoshida to lead from the back at Stadium Australia, though the fit-again captain will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu at his right flank after the Arsenal defender was sidelined with injury.

Yoshida, too, had been dealing with injury earlier this season, having missed previous qualifiers against China and Saudi Arabia, but is back and eager to make an impact alongside fellow call-ups Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Daizen Maeda, and Reo Hatate.

The magnitude of the match is not lost on Moriyasu, nor is the quality Australia are bound to bring in what will be just their fourth match on home soil in 17 qualification fixtures since 2019.

“Australia are also fighting for a World Cup place and they’re a good team – physically very strong, with good technique and well organised,” Moriyasu added.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we have our own good players and we’ve gained a lot of experience during the course of these qualifiers. I want us to play with confidence.

“We’re determined to book our place at the World Cup, and we will be giving everything to do that in our next match so we can make our fans happy.”

Victory for Japan would send Australia to the fourth round of AFC qualification, where they would contest a play-off match to determine who will represent the confederation in the subsequent intercontinental tie.

Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
3 min read
Published 19 March 2022 at 11:05am, updated 19 August 2022 at 12:46pm
By Jonathan Bernard
Source: SBS The World Game

