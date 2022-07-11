Agnoletto dominates Tour of the Tropics as De Francesco eases to overall victory

Agnoletto, who moved from 10th overall to the leader's jersey inside three stages, finished second in the final criterium behind teammate Brenton Jones to rubber-stamp what was a dominant weekend from the Melbourne-based NRS team.





Jones' victory was InForm TMX MAKE's third win from four stages in far north Queensland, with Agnoletto also taking home the Young Rider and Mountain Classification for his efforts.





"It feels amazing going from not knowing if five of us would make it to the start line, to riding the way we did,” Agnoletto, 19, said.





"Especially with how we came together as a team and rode so selflessly for the best results possible.





"It was such a pleasure to win the tour for all the hard work our amazing group of guys put in all tour."





Team captain Jones was equally delighted with their performance, having joined Agnoletto on the podium in second place.





"Really happy with what we did in the finish – the boys were superb," Jones said.





"I yelled at them a little bit and they listened so I apologised after, but I’m really passionate and aggressive, and I really want to see this team succeed and I think we did that this tour.





"Won every jersey as well, and first and second on GC as well."



Meanwhile, De Francesco wasted little time following her return from Belgium, winning her first-ever NRS stage race at the Tour of the Tropics.





The 29-year-old's lead at the top of the standings was rendered unassailable after she won both the road race and individual time trial on day one, and that form carried into the criterium around Cairns Esplanade.





De Francesco finished second behind Sydney Uni-Staminade's Gina Ricardo, extending her winning margin over Keely Bennett (Knights of Suburbia Racing) to 29 seconds in the process.





"I’m over the moon to grab my first NRS tour win," De Francesco said.





"I didn't really know what to expect after getting off the plane from Europe a few days before racing, but I was really happy with how my body pulled up after Stage 1 and a good night of sleep.





"After racing in Belgium for one and a half months with ARA, I've definitely improved as a rider, I believe, both physically and mentally.





"Coming from UCI races of 160 girls, technical cobbled courses and a very high level of competition, I was a lot more relaxed in the bunch at Tropics.



