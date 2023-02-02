FIFA Club World Cup 2022

Al Ahly blow Auckland away in Club World Cup opener

African giants Al Ahly got their FIFA Club World Cup campaign off to a perfect start on Thursday (AEDT) after defeating Auckland City 3-0 in Morocco.

Al Ahly players celebrate a goal against Auckland City

Al Ahly players celebrate a goal against Auckland City at the FIFA Club World Cup

Over 47,000 fans flooded Tangier Stadium to witness the opening match of the tournament, one that was largely dominated by the Cairo club.

Hussein El Shahat broke Auckland’s resistance with just seconds remaining in the first half, his driven effort catching Conor Tracey off guard.

The late goal seemed to spur the Egyptian outfit on after the restart and they only had to wait 10 minutes before scoring their second.
A poor ball out from the back was pounced upon by Ali Maaloul, who quickly looked forward where Mohamed Sherif was on hand to beat both the offside trap and Tracey.

Al Ahly, who have walked away with the bronze medal in the last two editions of the international competition, pressed on in search for more as the second half wore on, and they eventually found it with less than five minutes remaining.

Percy Tau was on hand to cap off a beautiful team move, before referee Ning Ma - together with the VAR - reduced Auckland down to 10 men in the shadows of full-time.
Marcel Koller’s side will now face Concacaf champions Seattle Sounders in the second round on Sunday, February 5.
Published 2 February 2023 at 1:38pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

